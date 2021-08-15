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Urgent-Care Doctors Explain why Quarantine is a Bad Idea
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155 views • August 15, 2021
Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, owners of an urgent care facility in California, say hospitals are empty because 'non-essential' surgeries have been canceled while many doctors and nurses have been sent home to make room for COVID-19 patients that never showed up. Dr. Erickson says that California, which has a population of 40-million, reported 1,221 coronavirus deaths. That means there is a 0.03% chance of dying from the virus in California. This is much lower than the 2017-2018-flu death rate. He explains that the immune system is strengthened by daily exposure to viruses and bacteria. Isolation and a sterile environment are detrimental to the maintenance of immune system health, which means the COVID-19 lockdown is causing a higher risk of illness and death. 2020 Apr 27 - Source: Banned.Video
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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