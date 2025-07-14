Update: Strange Parallels

* Here is what actually happened — including similarities to Lee Harvey Oswald, the Unabomber and Charles Manson.

* Walter Kirn is Editor-at-Large for County Highway and co-host of America This Week.

* Only a great novelist can understand a story as weird as this murder case.

Update On The Luigi Mangione Case & Strange Parallels To Other Notorious Murderers

