Pellet mill auxiliary machine disc crusher #crusher #grasscutter #hammermill #pelletproductionline

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For pellet mills to achieve stable and high output, a pre-crushing device is the key. This portable disc crusher allows for direct feeding of whole bales of straw and grass without unbundling them. The crushed output fineness is stable, perfectly matching the feeding standards of the ring die pellet mill. Equipped with its own traction wheels, it can be easily moved between fields and material yards. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]