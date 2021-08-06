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Biochemistry Debunks Corona
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2630 views • August 06, 2021
Biochemistry proves you are afraid of and social distancing from yourself, not others. Germ "theory" destroyed.
Source:
Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGrc8KDrYCcK/
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGrc8KDrYCcK/
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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