Radical Truth #16 - Is America REALLY a Christian Nation?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s commonly said that America is a ‘Christian’ nation, but how accurate is that claim? Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:20), so can we also ‘know a country by its fruit’? If so, how would America measure up?
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate