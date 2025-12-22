BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#604: Louder Than Bombs
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
11 views • 1 day ago

The psychological scars of war can sometimes last forever. People are being harmed in a silent war that most don’t know is happening, by unseen forces. The definition of war is being rewritten as the methods of warfare evolve.


War symptoms are already being felt by many people, as widespread dread infects society with a feeling of hopelessness and despair. Social manipulation is rampant, economic weapons are being unleashed, and psychological operations are in full swing. The question being asked is if World War 3 has already started, then why don’t we recognize it?


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com



Keywords
world war 3psychological operation5th generation warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy