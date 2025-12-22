604: Louder Than Bombs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The psychological scars of war can sometimes last forever. People are being harmed in a silent war that most don’t know is happening, by unseen forces. The definition of war is being rewritten as the methods of warfare evolve.
War symptoms are already being felt by many people, as widespread dread infects society with a feeling of hopelessness and despair. Social manipulation is rampant, economic weapons are being unleashed, and psychological operations are in full swing. The question being asked is if World War 3 has already started, then why don’t we recognize it?
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com