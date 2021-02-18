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Does the Bible Contain God's Plan for Humanity?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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42 views • February 18, 2021
Welcome to The Berean Call podcast. I’m T. A. McMahon, TBC’s Executive Director. We’re currently re-airing a discussion I had with Dave Hunt in 2003 featuring his book Countdown to the Second Coming.

In this program, I ask Dave to give a brief timeline of the events presented in the Bible.

As one reads the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, it becomes clear that it’s not a series of random information, but a history that has a beginning and an ending of this temporal earth with critically important events in between.

Its history has been prophesied well before the events have taken place thus far, and will take place in the future. That includes tremendous content that lies ahead for all those who read the Scriptures, and so thanks for joining Dave and me as we discuss what God has revealed in His Word.
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biblejesussecond comingthe rapture
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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