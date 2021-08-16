© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Dr. Birx and Now Dr. Ezike explain a C19 diagnosis.
Follow
1
Share
Report
153 views • August 16, 2021
COVID = COVID
car accident = COVID
5G radiation = COVID
Hospice = COVID
Flu = COVID
Pneumonia = COVID
Vaccine Adverse Reactions = COVID
#awakeyet 🤔🤔🤔
car accident = COVID
5G radiation = COVID
Hospice = COVID
Flu = COVID
Pneumonia = COVID
Vaccine Adverse Reactions = COVID
#awakeyet 🤔🤔🤔
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.