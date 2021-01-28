BODY SLAM! Florida Officer investigated for throwing student from FIGHT (SENSITIVE CONTENT)

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The Osceola County Sheriff's office (near Orlando) said the probe was, 'to be sure no one can say that we are looking out for our own. We will have ... zero tolerance of any type of police misconduct.'
One lawyer described it as NOT using 'minimal force... We must demand justice.'
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