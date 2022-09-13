STOLEN VALOR Governor Walz Lied About Army Service, Retired CSM Details Cowardice

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The Richard Leonard Show
September 12, 2022
This week in a special episode of the Richard Leonard Show, retired Army CSM Tom Behrends from the Minnesota National Guard details the lies told by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about his service record
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