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Tucker Carlson - Peta Executive calls for Fauci's Resignation
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230 views • November 07, 2021
Hide your dog Tony Fauci is coming. According to the White Coat Waste Project -
The NIH led by Fauci sent $375,000 to lab in Tunisia by drugging beagles and locking their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive.
The NIH led by Fauci sent $375,000 to lab in Tunisia by drugging beagles and locking their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive.
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