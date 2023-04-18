Create New Account
Tuesday Topic of the Week April 18 2023: Talking to Restaurant Workers
Tami's Topics Of The Week
We hear a lot lately in the media about a severe worker and labor shortage in the restaurant and food service industry. There have been a lot of articles written about this, but one thing the media never does is get out there and talk to actual restaurant employees, because they feel that doing so is beneath them. They think working people are inferior. I am a working person myself. That is the subject of this week's episode. 

interviewworking peopleservice industryworker shortagerestaurant workers

