Vaxxed Are Exhausting and Depleting Their T Cells Says Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche explains why so many other illnesses are hitting the vaccinated. The T cells are being exhausted. Much more information in the video that every vaccinated person needs to hear.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Veronika Kyrylenko - Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Covid Mass Vaccination Triggering New Pandemics and Epidemics
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-covid-mass-vaccination-triggering-new-pandemics-and-epidemics/
2. John Bowne Report - Info Wars
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62d08ae01fb0f703480c67b6