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Greatest Disease In The World Today Is NOT a Corona Virus
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55 views • August 28, 2021
It's wrong thinking that makes us believe we are doing the right thing - as if we know what the right thing is.
Discover why we can't convince the people we love that the jab is ever changing by design and those promoting it are coerced.
Lies are protected under freedom of speech while each one of us is shut down from speaking with an algorithm. Remember the internet and wifi are government owned and sponsored propaganda tools.
Trust your eyes and your feelings and you will be trusting your higher power that designed life that is so complex, our doctors have not yet figured it out.
There was no heart disease before 1920. - FACT
Cancer comes from toxins - FACT
Statins make us foggy and weak - FACT
Cholesterol is essential to our immune system - FACT
A "virus" that you cannot see is expressed as a reaction in our bodies to toxins in the air, water and soil. It's that simple. Polio was our reaction to DDT.
We are correlating the wrong things together which is wrong thinking - which is the primary cause of disease on the planet. A carbon tax will never rid the planet of toxins. Start with what you know to be true in your heart.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1gfUwkJuaw
Discover why we can't convince the people we love that the jab is ever changing by design and those promoting it are coerced.
Lies are protected under freedom of speech while each one of us is shut down from speaking with an algorithm. Remember the internet and wifi are government owned and sponsored propaganda tools.
Trust your eyes and your feelings and you will be trusting your higher power that designed life that is so complex, our doctors have not yet figured it out.
There was no heart disease before 1920. - FACT
Cancer comes from toxins - FACT
Statins make us foggy and weak - FACT
Cholesterol is essential to our immune system - FACT
A "virus" that you cannot see is expressed as a reaction in our bodies to toxins in the air, water and soil. It's that simple. Polio was our reaction to DDT.
We are correlating the wrong things together which is wrong thinking - which is the primary cause of disease on the planet. A carbon tax will never rid the planet of toxins. Start with what you know to be true in your heart.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1gfUwkJuaw
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