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Establishment Creates Pro Vaccine Doll To Indoctrinate The Youth
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60 views • November 12, 2021
Produced by The Babylon Bee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl_BfOIXkaA Do you want your kid vaccinated? Then get the Vaccinate Me Elmo Doll and terrify your kid to a safer tomorrow.
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