Introductie voor het lezen van de bijbel voor iedereen

Toch maar in het nederlands. Ik zie wel of er animo voor is op Brighteon. Post ze ook op youtube, want op dit platform is iedereen toch al wakker. Ook niet zoveel nederlands. Maar ik dacht, de bijbel lezen moet niet zo overweldigend lijken dus vandaar dat ik dacht, kort en simpel, voor jong en oud.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.