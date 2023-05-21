Create New Account
Introductie voor het lezen van de bijbel voor iedereen
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Toch maar in het nederlands. Ik zie wel of er animo voor is op Brighteon. Post ze ook op youtube, want op dit platform is iedereen toch al wakker. Ook niet zoveel nederlands. Maar ik dacht, de bijbel lezen moet niet zo overweldigend lijken dus vandaar dat ik dacht, kort en simpel, voor jong en oud. 

Keywords
de bijbel lezen is belangrijk in deze tijdenvoor alle leeftijdenkinderbijbel met plaatjesoude bijbel van mijn vader

