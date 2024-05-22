Iranian Prime Minister Assasinated, Middle East War About Ready To Intensify

MAILBAG SHOW * 5.21.2024
IRAN PRESIDENT DIES IN HELICOPTER CRASH
1 - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/05/20/iran-president-death-helicopter-crash-news/
2 - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/iran-president-raisis-helicopter-crashes-search-rescue-efforts-underwa-rcna152970
MEXICAN CARTELS OPERATING IN EVERY U.S. STATE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/transnational-terrorist-organizations-mexican-cartels-operating-every-u/
"WE WILL SEE THE END OF FREEDOM IN AMERICA IF..."
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/i-am-warning-every-american-that-if-president/
BALTIMORE BRIDGE CARGO SHIP FINALLY MOVES AFTER 8 WEEKS
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2024/05/20/baltimore-bridge-cargo-ship-moves-for-first-time-in-eight-weeks/
RUSSIA BEGINS NUCLEAR DRILLS
https://apnews.com/article/russia-nuclear-drills-ukraine-war-62ad37602b0cf2901bf82a75e593294d
LOUISIANA SENATE PASSES BILL: INDEPENDENCE FROM W.H.O., U.N., W.E.F.
https://scnr.com/article/louisiana-senate-passes-bill-affirming-independence-from-who-un-wef_33c81824f1c811ee9c930242ac1c0002
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.