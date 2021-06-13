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The Plandemic Is Pre-Meditated Murder By Life Insurance Companies, Dr. David Martin Explains
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The Fauci Dossier - https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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