Log-Eyed Larry (judging)

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Pointing fingers at one another was never God's way. All of us are at different growth levels in our walk with Christ. Patience and understanding with one another is what God calls us to do. Lift eachother up, consider others first, and love one another. Remember - FIRST take the log out of your own eye.
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