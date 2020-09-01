"Corona World" Video Game Lets You Kill the Covidiots! - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37586
Have you played Corona World yet? It's the hot new online game from German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF where you play a nurse who has to go shopping while being assaulted by joggers, party people, preppers and highly contagious children. So what do you do? You stomp them to death, of course! Fun for all ages!
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)