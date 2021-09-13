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New Covenant change of God's Elect & Revenge of The Synagogue of Satan
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51 views • September 13, 2021
In this episode of the Remnant Report we look at what the early ante-nicene Church believed and taught about Israel and the New Covenant and what Jesus Himself taught regarding the New Covenant and The Synagogue of Satan.
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