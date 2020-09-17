© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
dōTERRA Natural Solutions Essential Oil Class (with Jenni Oates)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • September 17, 2020
Note from Jenni Oates:
Hey friend! Thanks for stopping by! My hope is that you walk away from this essential oil class video a little more educated on essential oils and that you feel more empowered in your own health journey with the right natural solutions for your specific health needs and goals. I was the BIGGEST essential oil skeptic. It only took me 16 years of my own health journey to give them a try. :) Don't wait as long as I did!
Talk to the doTERRA Wellness Advocate who invited you to this video to get personalized help and direction - Jenni Oates
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
Hey friend! Thanks for stopping by! My hope is that you walk away from this essential oil class video a little more educated on essential oils and that you feel more empowered in your own health journey with the right natural solutions for your specific health needs and goals. I was the BIGGEST essential oil skeptic. It only took me 16 years of my own health journey to give them a try. :) Don't wait as long as I did!
Talk to the doTERRA Wellness Advocate who invited you to this video to get personalized help and direction - Jenni Oates
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
#OilUp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.