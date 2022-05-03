Ex New Ager Now Christ Follower Everett Roeth Condemns Karma Reincarnation and Psychedelics

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TAKEAWAYS
So much of science actually proves the Bible is true rather than disproves it
There is a profound connection between psychedelics and accessing the spiritual and demonic realm and can cause a person to hallucinate
The concepts of karma and reincarnation are very evil, demonic ideas that contradict what Scripture teaches
A New Age lie claims that Jesus is an enlightened teacher who transcended consciousness
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Megan Fox Pushes Use of Ayahuasca: https://youtu.be/01R4vYO6TSw
Joe Rogan Advocates for DMT Use: https://bit.ly/3uRNWXv
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