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Ex New Ager Now Christ Follower Everett Roeth Condemns Karma Reincarnation and Psychedelics
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114 views • May 03, 2022
Everett Roeth fractured his back several times while playing football in high school, and during his sedentary days off the team, he decided to try marijuana. The drug gave him a feeling of soaring spirituality, and thus began his journey of using psychedelics, including magic mushrooms, LSD and even DMT. A naturalist at heart, Everett desired to seek the answers to the deeper philosophical questions of life. While watching evangelist Bob Larson cast out demons during an online video, Everett’s interest was piqued. After debating with Larson on matters of apologetics and the Bible, Everett broke down sobbing, convicted of his own sin, and gave his life to Christ. Today, Everett is the Director of Vladimir Savchuk Ministries, and he’s on a mission to tell people the good news of the gospel.


TAKEAWAYS

So much of science actually proves the Bible is true rather than disproves it

There is a profound connection between psychedelics and accessing the spiritual and demonic realm and can cause a person to hallucinate

The concepts of karma and reincarnation are very evil, demonic ideas that contradict what Scripture teaches

A New Age lie claims that Jesus is an enlightened teacher who transcended consciousness


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Everett’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/3uYPUnz
Megan Fox Pushes Use of Ayahuasca: https://youtu.be/01R4vYO6TSw
Joe Rogan Advocates for DMT Use: https://bit.ly/3uRNWXv

🔗 CONNECT WITH EVERETT ROETH
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EverettRoeth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eveerett/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/EverettRoeth

🔗 CONNECT WITH VLADIMIR SAVCHUK MINISTRIES
Website: https://pastorvlad.org/

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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Keywords
americafootballbiblegodspiritualitychurchdemonsdmtmarijuanamushroomspsychedelicskarmalsdreincarnationbob larsontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showvladimir savchuk ministrieseverett roeth
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