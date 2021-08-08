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** CHINA’S SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE SYSTEM IN THE USA ** - The Pandemic is a Perfect Excuse to Introduce this Draconian System
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70 views • August 08, 2021
** A Look Inside China’s Social Credit System
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGB8dCDf3c
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evBzPwCdeHI
- NBC News, 04/June/2019
NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer goes inside the factories making facial recognition scanners that track the movements and communities experimenting with China’s social credit system.
Leave No Dark Corner: In China, advances in technology are making surveillance techniques more and more sophisticated. Now, a citizen’s most trivial actions – or even, it seems, their ethnicity – can affect their freedom.
“If people keep their promises they can go anywhere in the world, and if people break their promises they won’t be able to move an inch”, says Cong Jie of credit system Alipay. Facial recognition, security cameras and mobile apps are permitting monitoring of citizens’ every move, using their actions to calculate a ‘score’ based on their perceived merits. Criminal, academic and medical records, even what you buy at the supermarket, are all taken into account. Purchasing alcohol reduces your score, whilst buying nappies increases it. Fan Dandan believes it’s the natural progression of the Party’s policies. “I think it’s always been there”, she says. “Now it’s just in a more efficient format.” Yet injustices appear prevalent. Investigative journalist Liu Hu has found himself labelled ‘dishonest’ and his rights restricted for no apparent legitimate reason. It began after he exposed a corrupt politician. “There are a lot of people who are on the blacklist wrongly”, he says, “but they can’t get off it". Reports of racial profiling and unfounded detainment abound, raising serious questions about the motivations behind this new age of totalitarianism.
** Americans Are Being Terminated For 'Thought Crimes' For 'Voicing Their Opinions': With 'Truth Now Treason In The Empire Of Lies', Prepare For A Full-Scale Communist-China Style Social Credit System Being Imposed Upon America
- All News Pipeline, Stefan Stanford – 05/Aug/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Americans_Are_Being_Terminated_For_Thought_Crimes.php
-- With America looking more and more like Communist-China every day and for good reason, with the UN's former 'Climate Chief' Christiana Figueres claiming "democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming while Communist China is the best model", we'll be taking a look within this ANP story at another direction America is being herded that looks a lot like Communist-China; towards a draconian 'social credit system' that will run and guide almost every detail of our future lives.
As The Hill reported days ago in this story titled "Coming soon: America's own social credit system", the new domestic “War on Terror,” kicked off by the riot on Jan. 6, has prompted several web giants to unveil predecessors to what effectively could become a soft social credit system by the end of this decade.
Warning within that story that a Communist-China-style social credit system in America is 'coming here and sooner than you think', imagine 'the most profound changes our society has seen during the internet era' being dead ahead, with China’s social credit system 'a combination of government and business surveillance that gives citizens a “score” that can restrict the ability of individuals to take actions — such as purchasing plane tickets, acquiring property or taking loans — because of 'behaviors'."
As Dr. Mercola recently warned in this story from his website saved at Archive.is titled "Mass Protests Can End Vaccine Passports", such 'passports' or any other type of certification are part of a much larger plan to implement a global social credit system, which would rely on the interconnectivity of thousands of databases. That's right, 'vaccine passports' would be heavily tied to the 'social credit system'.
So with it looking more and more like some kind of a social credit system is coming to America in our near futures, curious as I always am, I decided to take a social credit quiz to see if I 'COULD YOU SURVIVE THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE.' And to report I failed horribly would be an understatement.
With the introduction to that quiz stating "Social Credit Scoring is a way for governments, banks and insurers to grade you by your actions both on and offline. Overspending or associating with the wrong people could lower your score and lead to financial and social restrictions. Starting with an average social credit rating of 475, find out if your actions would lead to rewards or punishment", the following are the questions they asked, along with some of my answers, as well as their 'explanations' for why I had answered 'correctly' or 'incorrectly'.
- Cont'df--
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cGB8dCDf3c
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evBzPwCdeHI
- NBC News, 04/June/2019
NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer goes inside the factories making facial recognition scanners that track the movements and communities experimenting with China’s social credit system.
Leave No Dark Corner: In China, advances in technology are making surveillance techniques more and more sophisticated. Now, a citizen’s most trivial actions – or even, it seems, their ethnicity – can affect their freedom.
“If people keep their promises they can go anywhere in the world, and if people break their promises they won’t be able to move an inch”, says Cong Jie of credit system Alipay. Facial recognition, security cameras and mobile apps are permitting monitoring of citizens’ every move, using their actions to calculate a ‘score’ based on their perceived merits. Criminal, academic and medical records, even what you buy at the supermarket, are all taken into account. Purchasing alcohol reduces your score, whilst buying nappies increases it. Fan Dandan believes it’s the natural progression of the Party’s policies. “I think it’s always been there”, she says. “Now it’s just in a more efficient format.” Yet injustices appear prevalent. Investigative journalist Liu Hu has found himself labelled ‘dishonest’ and his rights restricted for no apparent legitimate reason. It began after he exposed a corrupt politician. “There are a lot of people who are on the blacklist wrongly”, he says, “but they can’t get off it". Reports of racial profiling and unfounded detainment abound, raising serious questions about the motivations behind this new age of totalitarianism.
** Americans Are Being Terminated For 'Thought Crimes' For 'Voicing Their Opinions': With 'Truth Now Treason In The Empire Of Lies', Prepare For A Full-Scale Communist-China Style Social Credit System Being Imposed Upon America
- All News Pipeline, Stefan Stanford – 05/Aug/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Americans_Are_Being_Terminated_For_Thought_Crimes.php
-- With America looking more and more like Communist-China every day and for good reason, with the UN's former 'Climate Chief' Christiana Figueres claiming "democracy is a poor political system for fighting global warming while Communist China is the best model", we'll be taking a look within this ANP story at another direction America is being herded that looks a lot like Communist-China; towards a draconian 'social credit system' that will run and guide almost every detail of our future lives.
As The Hill reported days ago in this story titled "Coming soon: America's own social credit system", the new domestic “War on Terror,” kicked off by the riot on Jan. 6, has prompted several web giants to unveil predecessors to what effectively could become a soft social credit system by the end of this decade.
Warning within that story that a Communist-China-style social credit system in America is 'coming here and sooner than you think', imagine 'the most profound changes our society has seen during the internet era' being dead ahead, with China’s social credit system 'a combination of government and business surveillance that gives citizens a “score” that can restrict the ability of individuals to take actions — such as purchasing plane tickets, acquiring property or taking loans — because of 'behaviors'."
As Dr. Mercola recently warned in this story from his website saved at Archive.is titled "Mass Protests Can End Vaccine Passports", such 'passports' or any other type of certification are part of a much larger plan to implement a global social credit system, which would rely on the interconnectivity of thousands of databases. That's right, 'vaccine passports' would be heavily tied to the 'social credit system'.
So with it looking more and more like some kind of a social credit system is coming to America in our near futures, curious as I always am, I decided to take a social credit quiz to see if I 'COULD YOU SURVIVE THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE.' And to report I failed horribly would be an understatement.
With the introduction to that quiz stating "Social Credit Scoring is a way for governments, banks and insurers to grade you by your actions both on and offline. Overspending or associating with the wrong people could lower your score and lead to financial and social restrictions. Starting with an average social credit rating of 475, find out if your actions would lead to rewards or punishment", the following are the questions they asked, along with some of my answers, as well as their 'explanations' for why I had answered 'correctly' or 'incorrectly'.
- Cont'df--
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