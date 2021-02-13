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50+ Republicans Warn Biden of Rising Migration Crisis; China Ties of Biden’s CIA Pick | NTD
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200 views • February 13, 2021
00:00 GOP Warns Biden of Rising Migration Crisis
Over 50 house republicans are calling on Biden to secure the border. Patrol agents report a significant increase in illegal entry attempts and arrests. At numbers, they haven't seen since the 2019 immigration crisis.
03:28 US Rejoin of UN Rights Council Praised, Criticized
The Biden administration is drawing backlash for re-engaging with the United Nations human rights council.
05:14 China Ties of Biden’s CIA Pick
President Biden chose William Burns as the nominee for the CIA director. But media reports are bringing his ties to Communist China into the spotlight.
07:21 'China Standards 2035' Aims to Write International Rules
The Chinese regime is aiming to write the standards for the next generation of technologies. This, with huge implications for global industries.
11:45 N.C. Teachers Association Link to Marxism
The Vice President of a North Carolina teacher's association says he's a "leader" of a Marxist group. This comes as many worry about the growing threat of socialism in schools.
Over 50 house republicans are calling on Biden to secure the border. Patrol agents report a significant increase in illegal entry attempts and arrests. At numbers, they haven't seen since the 2019 immigration crisis.
03:28 US Rejoin of UN Rights Council Praised, Criticized
The Biden administration is drawing backlash for re-engaging with the United Nations human rights council.
05:14 China Ties of Biden’s CIA Pick
President Biden chose William Burns as the nominee for the CIA director. But media reports are bringing his ties to Communist China into the spotlight.
07:21 'China Standards 2035' Aims to Write International Rules
The Chinese regime is aiming to write the standards for the next generation of technologies. This, with huge implications for global industries.
11:45 N.C. Teachers Association Link to Marxism
The Vice President of a North Carolina teacher's association says he's a "leader" of a Marxist group. This comes as many worry about the growing threat of socialism in schools.
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