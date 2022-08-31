Tucker Carlson - Vaccines Destroy Immunity

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In this segment Tucker Carlson states that multiple studies reveal that vaccines have serious "side effects" (more like direct, intended effects) and can destroy natural immunity. No shit, Sherlock. What was your first clue?
See also: The Dangers of Vaccines
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022