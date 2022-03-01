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Lesson from history: No division!
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22 views • March 01, 2022
Every day we experience how states of emergency become the new "normal"! We are getting used to this. What was unimaginable yesterday is reality today. But how can such drastic cuts occur without us resisting them? In his book “Perpetrators: How Normal People Become Mass Murderers" (Täter: Wie aus ganz normalen Menschen Massenmörder werden"), social psychologist Prof. Harald Welzer explains the mechanism that already led to exclusion and genocide in the Third Reich.
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