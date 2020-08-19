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Swamp: The Reality of Child Sex Trafficking
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249 views • August 19, 2020
Words based off the Twitter Thread of Larry Sanger:
Child sex trafficking—by elites—is a horrible reality.
Below, I outline the case for this claim. Please share with friends so they can wake up.
What do #jimmysavile #jeffreyepstein #thevatican and many #hollywood elites keep in plain view but hide real nicely?
Support Good Lion Films Patreon
https://patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
Child sex trafficking—by elites—is a horrible reality.
Below, I outline the case for this claim. Please share with friends so they can wake up.
What do #jimmysavile #jeffreyepstein #thevatican and many #hollywood elites keep in plain view but hide real nicely?
Support Good Lion Films Patreon
https://patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
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