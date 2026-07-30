Human subject experimentation without needing consent...

Especially the military and intelligence agencies offer exemptions on informed consent. So we can call these "secret human experimentations". Emf weapons are allowed to be used on subjects and call it "radiation surveillance". This is how citizens wordwide are being targeted and experimented in. You've heard about gangstalkers or infragard vigilantes who stalk in public.

These harmful techniques are used 24/7 as a slow kill, steady destruction of any resistance.

"For we are not ignorant of satan's devices" but we are like frogs in boiling water...

"Resist the devil in Jesus' name and he will flee from you"

"For we wrestle not against flesh abd blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places".

Ephesians 6:12

Yes, read your bible!

Sorry for crying. I so much want humanity to stand up and show God what side we are on. 🙏❤🤗

I know, there are a lot of good people but I don't see those every day. As salt and light on the earth I'm amidst wolves in sheepclothing and when I do meet a brother or sister in Christ, unvaxxed, untested, awake, loving and eager to share hope and love, I'm so grateful. Thank God I'm not alone 🙏💯