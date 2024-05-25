Women's Rights Rally Melbourne Saturday 25 May 2024

The excessive Police presence at Parliament was to protect the small number of Women's Rights activists from being swamped by a angry group of left-wingers. The last time the Women's Rights group spoke at Parliament (a few months earlier) they were shouted down by the megaphones of the other group. This time they used a powerful amp system and their message was clearly heard at least a block away. The message was in the form of a press statement: an anti-trans message calling for the protection of children, and there are only two sexes - female and male. Real women want to be heard. There is a loss of freedom with our government captured.