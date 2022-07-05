MASTER WONG -- HOW TO PHYSICALLY FIGHT A RIOT COP

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Although physically grappling with a riot cop is absolutely the WORST way to handle one, there could be a situation where you are forced to contend with a riot enforcer in this manner. Master Wong helps you deal with your problem.
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