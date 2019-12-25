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A Lesson In Information Warfare
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15 views • December 25, 2019
Propaganda & Information Warfare: Strategic Communication Expert Michael Waller
Michael Waller has written extensively on political and psychological warfare, strategic influence, and propaganda. In the 80's he worked to chip away at Soviet influence in central america and Baltic states. We talked about his experiences with subversion and how he sees it taking hold in the US today.
Follow us at https://minds.com/subverse and join our newsroom to share ideas and stories you think aren't being covered
Michael Waller has written extensively on political and psychological warfare, strategic influence, and propaganda. In the 80's he worked to chip away at Soviet influence in central america and Baltic states. We talked about his experiences with subversion and how he sees it taking hold in the US today.
Follow us at https://minds.com/subverse and join our newsroom to share ideas and stories you think aren't being covered
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