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"The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether" by Edgar Allan Poe
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33 views • December 25, 2021
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A lot of random French words and phrases strewn about this text. While I am certain I got some of them correct, there are others I am sure must be wrong. C'est la vie :-P
The picture used is a picture by BillBl of the exterior of the Bordeaux wine estate Chateau Haut Brion, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en).
No, this specific chateau was never used as an insane asylum, but it struck me as having the right look and feel for the setting of this story. In any event, being located in southern France, if nothing else it is at least architecturally in the ballpark of what such a place should look like.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.5
A lot of random French words and phrases strewn about this text. While I am certain I got some of them correct, there are others I am sure must be wrong. C'est la vie :-P
The picture used is a picture by BillBl of the exterior of the Bordeaux wine estate Chateau Haut Brion, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en).
No, this specific chateau was never used as an insane asylum, but it struck me as having the right look and feel for the setting of this story. In any event, being located in southern France, if nothing else it is at least architecturally in the ballpark of what such a place should look like.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.5
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