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What Do We Need To Do To Be Saved?
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91 views • July 24, 2021
Romans 10 is the most popular place in the Bible to hear what Paul said about salvation. There are some slightly difficult Bible verses in this passage; but the real question is whether we should look to Paul or Jesus to find a reliable formula for salvation. Paul is favoured in churches promoting Calvinism. They focus on the need to believe Jesus rose from the dead, but do their actions reflect genuine belief even in that one theological statement? How much do they really believe that? This is one of several very good Bible studies aimed at untangling twisted Bible verses in the churches today.
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TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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