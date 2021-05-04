“Houston Litstar” is the newly released theme song of Houston Litstar Farm

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On May 1st, Houston Litstar, the theme song of Houston Litstar Farm, was released!
Composer: QMAY Lyricist: 小Phil侠 Vocalist: QMAY
RAP: 小Phil侠 Arranger: Ryan Kuan MV Editor: R-U
The song is full of hope, dynamics, and a very energetic rhythm, highlighting the unique qualities of the younger generation of explosive revolutionary warriors – passionate, true and bold! Never compromise, never give up!
As the song sings: “I don’t want to waste my time”!
“Legendary rockers on the road” – welcome to the young, vibrant city of Houston!
“Join us” – music, art and fashion all in one at Litstar Farm!
“Give yourself an arm” is our promise!
“Now we’re looking for a solid team”, “you don’t want to miss it”!
Houston Litstar, the stars are coming together, under the sky, shining like you!