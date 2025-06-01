Gaza: Another angle of Israeli airstrike on building in Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another angle of Israeli airstrike on building in Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City.
💥 Talks? What talks? Israel goes full throttle in Gaza
Footage shows the moment Israeli warplanes bomb a residential building near the busy Sheikh Radwan market in Gaza.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “Either Hamas releases the hostages — or it will be destroyed.”
He added that he ordered the army to strike all targets, talks or not.