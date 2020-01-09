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Did the US & Iran Start World War 3? Can Iran BEAT the United States?
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3 views • January 09, 2020
With World War 3, the United States, and Iran trending everywhere, I've decided to make a video regarding the US vs Iran to see if Iran can take the US in a war, and actually end up BEATING the world's most powerful country. The answer may surprise you...
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