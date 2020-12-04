THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 BY CLAIRE EDWARDS

This is THE most important video you will ever see. Please watch to the end, and share it with everyone you know. It’s very easy to realize the urgency why…VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHAREThe Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdfREFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdfCONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdfRIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant#vaccine #scamdemic #censored