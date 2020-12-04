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THE COVID-19 GENOCIDE OF 2020 BY CLAIRE EDWARDS
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200 views • December 04, 2020
This is THE most important video you will ever see. Please watch to the end, and share it with everyone you know. It’s very easy to realize the urgency why…
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The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.
https://icedrive.net/0/4awvSd4QfF
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/e8YpQWASjd
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/82MnvqMBWW
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/b6a8Nihsma
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/5ewM8PWtWE
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
#vaccine #scamdemic #censored
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.
https://icedrive.net/0/4awvSd4QfF
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/e8YpQWASjd
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/82MnvqMBWW
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/b6a8Nihsma
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/5ewM8PWtWE
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
#vaccine #scamdemic #censored
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