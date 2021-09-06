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Build Back Better With Agenda 2030
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205 views • September 06, 2021
To build back better is like “boiling a frog in a pot of water” where actions done on a gradual basis will get yourself into quite a serious hole. You will not notice when you and your world are dying.
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