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MEPs fighting for freedom in the EU. Defending peoples' rights against Mandatory Digital Certificate
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93 views • December 02, 2021
European Parliament, November 25, 2021
In this third press conference, which took place on 24 Nov. 2021 in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, we explained why the Green Certificate is violating peoples' fundamental rights as well as other related topics.
The members of the European Parliament who participated in this press conference are:
01:04 - MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas (Lituania - the Greens);
05:34 - MEP Mislav Kolakušić (Croatia - NI);
MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia - NI);
10:03 - MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania - ECR);
------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:40 - Question
21:43 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
22:57 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
24:45 - Follow-up question from Anna van Densky
25:29 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
26:41 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
29:23 - Answer from MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić
------------------------------------------------------------------------
31:47 - Question
33:52 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
37:49 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
40:12 - Answer from MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić
As we said, we will fight to restore back liberty and democracy in the EU.
For those interested, the press conferences can be found here:
#1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/AvmUI7mnFqny/
#2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHuvg8GXnuFR/
#3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZeXXEeVqyVS6/
In this third press conference, which took place on 24 Nov. 2021 in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, we explained why the Green Certificate is violating peoples' fundamental rights as well as other related topics.
The members of the European Parliament who participated in this press conference are:
01:04 - MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas (Lituania - the Greens);
05:34 - MEP Mislav Kolakušić (Croatia - NI);
MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia - NI);
10:03 - MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania - ECR);
------------------------------------------------------------------------
19:40 - Question
21:43 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
22:57 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
24:45 - Follow-up question from Anna van Densky
25:29 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
26:41 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
29:23 - Answer from MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić
------------------------------------------------------------------------
31:47 - Question
33:52 - Answer from MEP Cristian Terhes
37:49 - Answer from MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas
40:12 - Answer from MEP Ivan Vilibor Sinčić
As we said, we will fight to restore back liberty and democracy in the EU.
For those interested, the press conferences can be found here:
#1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/AvmUI7mnFqny/
#2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHuvg8GXnuFR/
#3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZeXXEeVqyVS6/
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