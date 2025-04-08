BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God enjoys you | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
1 view • 3 weeks ago

In this powerful message, we explore the transformative truth that God desires an intimate relationship with you through His indwelling presence. The essence of the Christian life is allowing God to live His life through you.


Discover how God's dream and passion for you inspire a meaningful partnership in ministry and life. We'll reflect on the beautiful truth that God enjoys you and longs for unity, even in the face of humanity's failures. From Genesis to the New Testament, see how God continually seeks to be with His people, embracing them with love, grace, and purpose.


Join us as we journey through the Scriptures, highlighting how God desires to speak to you, guide you, and affirm your identity as His beloved creation. This message is not just about knowing God; it’s about experiencing His presence in your life right now. Don't miss this chance to deepen your relationship with the One who loves you most!


God enjoys you

Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2024

Prophetic Time | 24 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/CjGi7Fa32gk


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/m2qqKxcS0_Y


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/9C1fLl3-TbU


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/EIss8NSCmPw


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/78PIDSaolt4


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
