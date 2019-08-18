© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 002 - What is a STR and Why should You want to Have a Few?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 18, 2019
In this episode, Michelle talks about what an STR (Short Term Rental) is and why it might make sense for you to start your own STR Business and have a few of your own inside your investment portfolio. Don't have a portfolio? This is a great place to start Subscribe to the show because you won’t want to miss an episode. There’s a lot of great information heading your way!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.