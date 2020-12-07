Bill Binney on Election Fraud, DEWs & Implants

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Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton discuss election fraud in the US, Directed Energy Weapons and drone attacks on them, as well as remote-controlled torture with non-consensual implants. You can listen to Dr. Horton at the upcoming conference on 5h December 2020 - get tickets here:
https://falseflagconspiracies2020.com/schedule-of-speakers/
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LINKS:
Conference on False Flags and [Criminal] Conspiracies 2020
https://falseflagconspiracies2020.com/schedule-of-speakers/
President Trump - "This may be the most important speech I've ever made...."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=720O_yBLrTs
LIVE: Trump Legal Team Presents CLEAR Evidence of Fraud Before Georgia Senate Committee 12/3/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e35f4pUIYOg
Gateway Pundit - "What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Democrat Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ruby-breaking-crooked-democrat-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified/?utm_source=Twitter&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons