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Babylon is fallen: 666 in full display on Catholic prelate’s attire!
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1056 views • December 31, 2019
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The video was taken somewhere in Canada on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Notice the clear display of the 666 logo on the Catholic prelate’s robe. 666 is the number of the Vatican beast according to Revelation 13:18, which is the beast that rises out of the sea.
666 is also displayed in the logos for Google Chrome, the city of Ottawa and on some of the police’s body cameras. Notice the same colors in the Google Chrome’s 666 logo as in the 666 logo on the Catholic prelate’s robe.
In January 2016, pope Francis met with the CEOs of the world’s major companies including Eric Schmidt of Google. The CEOs are represented as merchants in Revelation 18:3.
The Vatican has a number, a mark and an image. Please consult the links below to know more about its number, mark and image.
Mark of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Image of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY9W0hIrbEc & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zKtSQCbO50
Number of the beast: http://remnantofgod.org/666.htm
Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8abWHW_DUKo
Antichrist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ACJoeX4rug & www.remnantofgod.org/666-CHAR.htm.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
The video was taken somewhere in Canada on Sunday, August 26, 2018.
Notice the clear display of the 666 logo on the Catholic prelate’s robe. 666 is the number of the Vatican beast according to Revelation 13:18, which is the beast that rises out of the sea.
666 is also displayed in the logos for Google Chrome, the city of Ottawa and on some of the police’s body cameras. Notice the same colors in the Google Chrome’s 666 logo as in the 666 logo on the Catholic prelate’s robe.
In January 2016, pope Francis met with the CEOs of the world’s major companies including Eric Schmidt of Google. The CEOs are represented as merchants in Revelation 18:3.
The Vatican has a number, a mark and an image. Please consult the links below to know more about its number, mark and image.
Mark of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Image of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY9W0hIrbEc & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zKtSQCbO50
Number of the beast: http://remnantofgod.org/666.htm
Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8abWHW_DUKo
Antichrist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ACJoeX4rug & www.remnantofgod.org/666-CHAR.htm.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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