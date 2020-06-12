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How to Deal with Unconstitutional Acts: Advice from the Founders
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60 views • June 12, 2020
Most people think the way to deal with the feds is - march on the capitol, vote the bums out, sue them in federal court - but most people are wrong.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 12, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: June 12, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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