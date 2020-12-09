Corona Vaccine: Sound Science Or Experimentation?

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Concerns are mounting about the competing Covid vaccinations, as the UK reports it may inject a cocktail of two different vaccines and the FDA warns of "severe adverse reactions' after dose two of the Pfizer vaccine. Polls suggest that Americans are not all eager to stand in line for the shot. Will they be forced? Also today: Are the hospitals really filling up? Respected Coronavirus Task Force Member warns against lockdowns. Heroes and villains in Chicago and Virginia. Texas Attorney General sues battleground states over last minute election changes.