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CHRISTMAS SPEECH KING WILLEM.ALEXANDER, THE NETHERLANDS ,
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19 views • December 25, 2020
CHRISTMAS SPEECH KING WILLEM.ALEXANDER, THE NETHERLANDS ,
WITH ENGLISH SUBS , CLICK HERE , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkoz-HqI0c8 , (START AT 25:00 )
QUOTE ,, In a free society, government reflects the soul of its people. If people want change at the top, they will have to live in different ways. Our major social problems are not the cause of our decadence. They are a reflection of it. Cal Thomas
WITH ENGLISH SUBS , CLICK HERE , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkoz-HqI0c8 , (START AT 25:00 )
QUOTE ,, In a free society, government reflects the soul of its people. If people want change at the top, they will have to live in different ways. Our major social problems are not the cause of our decadence. They are a reflection of it. Cal Thomas
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