Can God Really Forgive and Forget My Sins?

Does God truly forgive—and forget—our sins? In this powerful new devotional series, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the heart of divine forgiveness, based on Isaiah 43:25. Discover the beauty of a God who not only blots out our transgressions but remembers them no more.



In today’s episode:



We are reminded of Christ’s sacrifice and His willingness to receive all who come to Him.

Pastor Webster dives into Isaiah 43 to reveal the character of the One who forgives and forgets.

Learn why God takes sin seriously—and yet offers complete forgiveness through Christ.



💬 “I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.” — Isaiah 43:25 (KJV)



🙏 If you've ever struggled with guilt or wondered if your past disqualifies you from God's love, this message is for you.



📅 This is part 1 of a multi-day devotional journey.



📌 Don’t forget to:



👍 Like this video

📲 Share it with a friend

💬 Leave a comment with your favorite verse on forgiveness

🔔 Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a devotion