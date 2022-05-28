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Metal Slug (2003, Arcade)
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45 views • May 28, 2022
Metal Slug 5 is a run-and-gun developed by SNK Playmore and Noise Factory, and published by SNK Playmore. It also came out for Neo Geo AES, Playstation 2, Xbox and PC.
Aa special disc that contains deep and intricate secrets about the Metal Slug project is stolen by a mysterious group called the Ptolemaic Army. Marco, Fio, Tarma and Eri go after them to retrieve the disc.
Metal Slug 5 follows the formula of its predecessors. It adds some new vehicles and weapons, like a "Slug Car", a "Slug Spider" or a "Big Laser". There is also the ability to slide now.
Aa special disc that contains deep and intricate secrets about the Metal Slug project is stolen by a mysterious group called the Ptolemaic Army. Marco, Fio, Tarma and Eri go after them to retrieve the disc.
Metal Slug 5 follows the formula of its predecessors. It adds some new vehicles and weapons, like a "Slug Car", a "Slug Spider" or a "Big Laser". There is also the ability to slide now.
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