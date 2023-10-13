Create New Account
Mark Passio - New-Age-Bullshit - Extended Version - Teil 2
channel image
Alphavuk
69 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

In diesem Vortrag deckt Mark Passio 10 "New" Age Täuschungen auf und bietet dann ausgewogene Korrekturen zu jeder verzerrten "New" Age "Lehre". Wenn Sie auf die "Wohlfühlspiritualität" der "New"-Age-Bewegung hereingefallen sind, wird Ihnen dieser Vortrag einen dringend benötigten, sachlichen Blickwinkel vermitteln und Ihnen helfen zu verstehen, wie Sie von der "New"-Age-Religion getäuscht wurden.


Dies ist der zweite Teil der 7h langen Version dieses Vortrags.


Wer das Wissen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet es.


Mark Passios Websites:

https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/


https://onegreatworknetwork.com/


Direkte Spenden:

https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate


Spenden für Geschenke:

https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts


Soziale Medien:

https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93


https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork


https:/www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening


https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia


Meine Werke:


OGWN:

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/Alphavuk


Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/


Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk


YT:

https://www.youtube.com/@alphavuk888


https://www.youtube.com/@alphavukbackup706


Telegramgruppe:

t.me/Alphavuks


Telegram-Kanäle:

t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio

t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial

t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate


Meine Website:

www.alphavuk.net


Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/

Keywords
mark passiodeutschalphavukogwn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket